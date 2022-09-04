England football hero Ella Toone recognised with a bus named in her honour in Wigan borough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was part of the Lioness team that won the Euro 2022 competition this summer, in a 2-1 victory over Germany which saw Ella, from Tyldesley, score the first goal.

To celebrate the team’s success, Arriva has named some of its buses in the players’ home towns after them and the vehicles can be spotted on roads across the UK.

Among them is a bus named after Ella, which bears the message “Ella Toone – UEFA Women’s Euro 22 Winner” and has been seen travelling around Wigan.

Arriva director Cora Woodhouse said: “The Lionesses’ victory was a historic day in England’s sporting history and their performance throughout the tournament engaged with football fans of all ages.

“Arriva is proud to be able to honour some of the players by renaming some of our fleet. We look forward to seeing our Lionesses fleet out on the road.”

Other names placed on buses include Ella’s Manchester United team mate Alessia Russo in Maidstone and Nikita Parris in Liverpool.

Ellen White and Jill Scott, both who announced their retirement from football this month, can be found on buses in Aylesbury and Sunderland.