Exhibition featuring work by world-famous artists, including David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol, opens its doors in Wigan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Art Explora Museum has pulled into Haigh Woodland Park and features artwork by David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.
The mobile museum features an exhibition of paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, film, digital art and sculpture from a range of internationally known artists.
It brings together contemporary and historic works of art from Tate’s national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.
It will be located outside Haigh Hall until Saturday and is available to attend for free.
Wigan is one of only six councils in the UK to be visited by the museum as part of a 12-week tour, after Tate joined forces with international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum.
People can drop in to visit without booking or can book a place on tours and workshops being held there.
To book or find out more, go to mobilemuseumhaighhall.eventbrite.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.