The mobile museum features an exhibition of paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, film, digital art and sculpture from a range of internationally known artists.

It brings together contemporary and historic works of art from Tate’s national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.

Artists David Hockney and Andy Warhol

It will be located outside Haigh Hall until Saturday and is available to attend for free.

Wigan is one of only six councils in the UK to be visited by the museum as part of a 12-week tour, after Tate joined forces with international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum.

People can drop in to visit without booking or can book a place on tours and workshops being held there.