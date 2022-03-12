Photo show tribute to hero Wigan dad who died trying to save his children from drowning

David Fell may have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest last July when he got into difficulty attempting to rescue his son an daughter from the sea off the Whitby coast, an inquest heard earlier this year.

Thankfully the youngsters survived but the 55-year-old former rugby player lost his life.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised in Mr Fell’s memory for Scarborough General Hospital which cared for his children through a number of charity events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Scaldwell promotes his exhibition

And now a former postman friend is planning to boost the fund further by selling pictures that he currently has on show at Shevington Library – and taking donations from visitors.

Chris Scaldwell said: “I lost a very close friend and a cracking work colleague last year.

“David Fell, or more commonly known as 'Felly,' lost his life going into the sea in a courageous effort to save his children from being dragged out from shore by a rip tide.

David Fell

“This act of bravery was nothing short of what kind of man Felly was.

"Whoever had the honour of knowing him knew he was one of life’s true gents and would help anybody he possibly could.

"He sacrificed his own life: the terms ‘hero’ and ‘legend’ don’t do him justice.

"The amount of money raised by local rugby teams, friends and family of his wife Fiona show how many people he touched with his own special ways.

Some of Chris Scaldwell's pictures on display in Shevington Library

“Felly worked alongside me in Shevington for quite a few years delivering for Royal Mail and was always a pleasure to work with.

"He was a treasured colleague at Royal Mail and is still so sadly missed.

“So the least I can do is try to help the hospital in Scarborough out a bit who nursed his children back to health.”

Chris said that the pictures vary from landscape photographs to wildlife shots and everything else in between.

All the images are for sale and of any proceeds 50 per cent will be going to the hospital fund.

The exhibition runs for the rest of the month and into April.