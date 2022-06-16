David ‘Dai’ Bradley, who played Billy Casper in the classic film Kes, visited Grant’s Bulldog Forge on Darlington Street East.

The furniture, obscurities and home accessories store has already been in the spotlight this year after the arrival of a 20ft golden statue of a naked man, which turned a few heads, got some chuckles and was the talk of the town.

He spent the day chatting to customers and residents as well as having breakfast with a few lucky competition winners.

Actor Dai Bradley on a visit to Grants Bulldog Forge, Wigan.

The former child star shot to fame in the classic 1969 film directed by Ken Loach (himself a visitor to Wigan for its Diggers Festival), which was based on the 1968 novel, A Kestrel for a Knave, written by the author Barry Hines.

Kes is set in South Yorkshire in the sixties and follows the story of Billy, a 15-year-old boy who comes from a dysfunctional working-class family and is considered a “hopeless case” at school.

But he discovers his own private means of fulfilment when he adopts a fledgling kestrel and proceeds to train it in the art of falconry which helps change his outlook in life.

The movie also starred Leigh-born actor Colin Welland.

Store owner Grant Adamson said: “The event was a great success.”

A guest book entry written by Bradley to Grant said: “Bulldog Forge is an amazing place and a personal journey for you.

"May you travel wherever life takes you.

"Thank you for making my visit truly amazing – meeting so many local folk who show such affection to Billy Casper and Kes.”