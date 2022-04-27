Famous Wigan sweet factory pays its royal tribute ahead of platinum jubilee

The Wigan Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory is all aglow with patriotism.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:55 am

Its gable end has been given a refresh and this time round has a regal extra at its apex, celebrating The Queen’s platinum jubilee and offering congratulations on behalf of the workforce.

The work was carried out by D&M Posters and Wm Santus factory co-director John Winnard, said: “We are proud of our royal connections – not least when Prince Charles visited in 2019 – and we wanted to do something to mark this wonderful occasion.”

The royal goodwill message on the gable end of the William Santus factory in Dorning Street
