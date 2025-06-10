Wiganers have reacted with delight at the news that Billy Boston is to receive a knighthood.

The 90-year-old is attending Buckingham Palace today and will become the first rugby league player to receive the honour.

Worsley Mesnes councillors Helen O’Neill, Paul Molyneux and David Hurst, who launched a petition calling for the knighthood, said: “This is something we’ve been campaigning for over the last 12 months and we’re incredibly proud to see this well-deserved recognition finally happen.

"Even more special for us — Sir Billy is a resident of our ward, making this an especially proud moment for the Worsley Mesnes community.

“Sir Billy’s remarkable achievements on and off the field, his trailblazing legacy in rugby league and his continued presence as a role model in our town make this honour truly well earned.

“A massive thank you to everyone who signed our petition.

“Congratulations, Sir Billy Boston – a true Wigan and Worsley Mesnes hero!”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “I think for a long time people have felt that rugby league has been ignored for 130 years when it comes to knighthoods and for it to be our very own Billy Boston, who is a 100 per cent Wiganer through and through, even though he’s a Welshman, it’s absolutely great news, for the people of Wigan certainly, for the Boston family and for all the supporters of rugby league and particularly Wigan Warriors.”

Charity Joining Jack, which was launched by former Wigan Warrior Andy Johnson and his wife Alex, said: “Everyone at Joining Jack would like to send huge congratulations to the legendary Sir Billy Boston on being made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

“Wigan Warriors’ greatest ever player will become the first ever rugby league player to receive a knighthood as part of the King's Birthday Honours and is due to receive the honour at Buckingham Palace later today.”

Wigan Today readers shared their pleasure on Facebook.

Paul Daly wrote: “Simply wonderful news, not just for Rugby League but for Wigan as a town. Billy’s been seen at numerous sporting events both Rugby and Football. He once said one of the greatest things to happen to him was the love shown to him by the folk of Wigan. Well Sir Billy that love will never die.”

Martin Howarth said: “Brilliant arise Sir Billy. Now lets reinstate his stand at the ground.. The Sir Billy Boston Stand.”

John Hankin said: “Sir Billy Boston certainly deserves the accolade of being the first RL player to be knighted. Always my favourite of the old school so King Billy B is now officially Sir Billy B. A proud Welshman and long adopted Wiganner and a lovely gentleman too.”

Julie Hayes said: “Fantastic news and congratulations to Billy. Always proud of Wigan’s achievements and the RL community as a whole. A heart as big as the game itself.”

Christine Fry said: “Fantastic news. A lovely man and an absolute legend."