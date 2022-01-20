Fitness First: Wigan gym wants to build a community following a recent refurbishment

Fitness First, which is based on Stadium Way, boasts an extensive free weights area, top of the range fitness equipment, specially tailored workout classes, a swimming pool, a steam room and two squash courts.

The revamped space covers over 50,000ft sq, with the company recognising the importance of having this facility in the town.

Club manager Mike Neale said: “It’s outstanding. I can’t thank enough the people who have been part of the refurb and those who have invested into the club. It’s really something that has brought the community together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Something we are trying to provide is a location where people can come and get fit and be part of something special in the Wigan area. “The studio spaces we have brings a real togetherness and makes people want to be part of the brand and part of the club.

“What we are trying to achieve is really coming to fruition, and without the team none of this would’ve happened, because it’s all well and good having shiny facilities but having the right people in the right positions is really important to bring members on the journey with us.

“One important factor is people’s mental wellbeing. After what has gone on, it’s good to make people feel part of something again and feel valued. Members aren’t just a number, they are the people we are trying to invest in and we take their goals very seriously.

“We offer varied stuff, no matter what people’s aims are. We have the yoga studio, high intensity training sessions with spin, and a purpose built boxing studio, if you want to get some stress out, which is my favourite feature.

Fitness First Wigan

“I got my first gym job when I left school and I’m 36 this year. This is the standout place I’ve worked at, and we want to put our stamp, not just in Wigan but across the nation.”

Brand experience manager Sean Kelly added: “It’s really important that our people and their expertise is at the forefront to really utilise these facilities and bring them to life.

“We are really proud, it’s got everything we stand for. We recognise Wigan is a really competitive market for gyms so we need to meet every member’s needs.”

The facilities include a newly designed free weights and strength area, which features over 50 pairs of dumbbells and 14 adjustable weight benches.

Meanwhile, the dedicated lifting platform has four Technogym half racks incorporating custom made Olympic lifting platforms, with all new bumper weight plates and bars.

There is also a purpose-built cycle studio, a yoga and pilates studio, an upgraded aerobics studio, and more space for members to train with a rig and wall ball targets, a HIIT zone with Sled track, curved treadmills, assault Bikes, Ski Ergs and Rowers.

Managing Director Lee Matthews said: “The Wigan club was redesigned with our members in mind and we’re so happy with the result.

“We’re committed to bringing our expertise to the Wigan community and making our members stronger in life, one training session at a time, in the safest and cleanest environment.

“Our members are delighted with the new space and that’s the best feeling.”

Fitness First have also added some of their most successful concepts to the club.

This includes: RoX, which is a boutique style studio space and class session combining running and boxing rolled into one stress-busting workout, and TraX, which is a high-intensity, low impact workout to improve strength and increase aerobic capacity.

All members also have access to the FFX app to make the best of their membership and maximise their work-outs.