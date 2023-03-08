Frank Malley has written his third novel in 12 months - and there is another on the way.

His new book is a thriller called The Hit List, pitching a young female officer in British Intelligence against a shrewd Russian assassin, set against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

It is the second in a three-book series following the success of The 13th Assassin.

Frank Malley with his latest books including The Hit List

Malley, who began his career as a reporter and sub-editor on the old Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Road, said: “I never expected to have three published in a year, but they all seemed to fit together and The Hit List, in particular, is quite resonant with what’s going on in Ukraine. The three books together amount to more than 250,000 words which is probably more than I wrote in five years at the old Post.”

Malley, 68, is a former pupil of St John Rigby College and pursued a career in national journalism following his time at the Post, working as a columnist and deputy sports editor at the Daily Express and chief sports writer at the Press Association where he covered five Olympic Games and four football World Cups.

He also writes non-fiction and Simply the Best, his book on Wigan rugby's eight Challenge Cup victories in a row in the 1980s and 1990s, this month clocked up 3,000 sales. He said: "It has been a consistent seller. The magic of players such as Martin Offiah, Ellery Hanley, Jason Robinson and Shaun Edwards seems to be timeless. I suppose it's pure nostalgia for mums, dads and grandads who lived through that unique era."

As well as writing novels Malley is also a volunteer ambulance driver, transporting patients to and from radiotherapy treatment. All royalties from his novels go to the Primrose Cancer Charity. Royalties from Simply the Best go to Joining Jack. The next novel is at the planning stage, scheduled for publication later in the year.

Malley lives in rural Bedfordshire with his wife Carole.

