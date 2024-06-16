Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retired maths lecturer from Wigan has calculated how to write a five-star-rated crime thriller.

Norman Wills, whose favourite authors include Faith Martin and Conrad Jones among others, has just released the first book in his Detective Inspector Steve Wicks series.

Knee Deep in Murder has been described by reviewers as “fantastic”, “a wonderful, detailed portrayal of modern-day crime”, and “can’t recommend it enough”.

Critic Kevin Cannon said: “Some great characters and an engrossing plot.”

Norman Wills

Having began his writing side-career a decade ago, Norman has already tasted success with his psychological thriller, I’ll Tell You No Lies.

But it is his gripping new crime story – and its protagonist DI Steve Wicks – that has taken him up a rung of the writing hierarchy.

And the 60-year-old has been rewarded with an invite onto an authors’ panel for a crime writing event in his hometown.

The Knee Deep in Murder book cover

This month Norman will join fellow authors Paul Finch, Caroline England, Antony Johnston and Jay Darkmoore for Wigan Council’s Crime Reading Month panel event.

He said: “With it being Crime Reading Month in June, Wigan Council are holding an event with local crime writers on a panel

“Following the publication of Knee Deep in Murder I have been asked to sit on the panel to answer questions from the audience.”

Knee Deep in Murder, which is set in and around Wigan, follows the police investigation after a body is found in a community hub’s polytunnel.

Norman’s ability for characterisation, imagery and original story-telling makes his latest book a gripping page-turner.

With DI Wicks heading up the investigation, the perfectly paced novel takes turns and twists to leave readers guessing to the end.

Norman added: “Along with his major Incident team, DI Wicks is tasked with finding the killer of Daniel Thomas.

“Things weren't as simple as they seemed at first with more bodies found.

“When a member of the investigating team disappears during the investigation, a result is needed sooner rather than later.

“As Wicks discovers, the killer is far too close to home for comfort.”