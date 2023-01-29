Levi Hewitt was rushed to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department when his mum collected him from school on January 4 and knew something was not right.

He was lethargic, had a high temperature and was unwell, and doctors soon suspected he had meningitis B.

Levi Hewitt

Levi’s condition quickly deteriorated and they placed him in an induced coma, before he was transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for specialist treatment.

He was put on dialysis and his body fought the two serious illnesses, with Levi starting to show small signs of improvement.

But it was more than two weeks before medics could move him from intensive care to the hospital’s burns unit, where he is being treated for blisters caused by meningitis.

Speaking on behalf of Levi’s parents, family friend Nicola Farrimond said: “There is improvement. He’s not in ICU now and he is doing well. They are saying it’s a positive update and he is progressing in the right direction.

"There is still a long way to go and a lot of rehabilitation. There are a lot of things that he needs to recover from.”

Levi is awake and speaking and is now receiving physiotherapy to rebuild the strength in his hands and legs.

His parents Kealey Taylor and Lee Hewitt, from Leigh, have been at his bedside since he became unwell and are supporting their son in his recovery.

People across the Wigan borough have taken Levi into their hearts since hearing of his illness, with members of St Peter’s Church in Hindley and other churches praying for him.

He is a popular member of Cheeky Champs football team in Hindley and coach Beth Jones and Louise Harrison organised a large raffle to raise money for his family, with businesses and individuals donating a wide range of prizes.