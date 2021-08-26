Fund-raisers get ready for Wigan 10k to support charity helping disadvantaged children

Ben McNamara, Paul Bateman, Dave King, Councillor Lawrence Hunt and Maureen Holcroft

Eleven people have pledged to take part in the Wigan 10k to raise money for Daffodils Dreams.

They will be among hundreds of participants running or walking the 6.2 miles on Sunday, September 5, starting in Wigan town centre and heading out to the DW Stadium.

Money they raise will go towards helping to improve the lives of children and families living in poverty, including providing positive life experiences for those referred to the charity.

It will specifically be used to help fund three new projects - Chill, Chat and Shop; Mindfulness, Chill and Chat; and children’s free shopping experiences.

Charity founder Maureen Holcroft said: “We feel very fortunate that we have 11 runners taking part in the Wigan 10k this year.

“They are all passionate about the work we do and want to help raise vital needed funds for Daffodils Dreams.

“Our team of volunteers and supporters will be there on the day to cheer all the runners on and enjoy the celebrations afterwards.”

Among those heading to the start line is Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt, a regular runner who has decided to take part in the 10k this year to support the charity.

He said: “For me, Daffodils Dreams acts as a fourth emergency service for us as a council. We simply don’t have the resources anymore due to Government cuts and organisations like Daffodils Dreams are doing such vital work that we simply don’t have the funds to do.

“It’s really crucial that Daffodils Dreams and other organisations along with them not only survive but they prosper, so that we can hopefully eradicate child poverty, which I think should be a goal for all of us.”

Fellow fund-raiser Adele Dolman said: “I decided to run for Daffodils Dreams after seeing the amazing work they did for local children in need. They really make a huge difference to every family involved and I thought by running the 10k I could be part of their fund-raising efforts.”

Jade Betley said: “I’ve wanted to raise money for a local charity for a long time and seeing the work Daffodils Dreams does, I was so impressed and knew I needed to support them. Helping children in need is so important as it will help to give them a better start in life.”

Paul Bateman said: “Proud to call founder Maureen, family! Much-needed work and support being given to local families of Wigan.”

Dave King said: “I want to support Daffodils Dreams to continue providing positive life experiences for children and their families, experiences that most children take for granted.”

The full team of runners is: Lawrence Hunt, Jade Betley, Wendy Fishwick, Adele Dolman, Matthew Unsworth, Paul Bateman, Tom Bateman, Dave King, Matt Threlfall, Robert Foster and David Ashton.

Donations can be made to Coun Hunt’s appeal at localgiving.org/fundraising/Cllr-Hunt-Daffodils-10k or to the whole team at localgiving.org/fundraising/Wigan10k21