Since 2021, it has supported over 350 projects by providing over £275,000 of funding.

The last round of the fund supported a wide variety of projects like social meetups encouraging crafting to reduce isolation and groups for those living with health conditions like dementia and breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready

It also helped some groups to respond to the cost-of-living crisis, enabling them to sustain projects like warm, welcoming spaces and food pantries.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We recognise how difficult the last few years have been for everyone in our communities.

“Many of our voluntary sector organisations have been instrumental in delivering the crisis response to our vulnerable residents, while others have not been able to continue to operate as they had previously.

“We want to continue to support our sector to thrive and grow, and that’s why we are so proud to have launched the next phase of our recovery fund which focuses on building thriving and resilient communities.

The fund aims to improve community wellbeing by reducing isolation and develop community cohesion through building on the borough’s already thriving community spirit.

Applicants are asked to focus on a wide range of issues, but those that address inequality and inclusion will be favoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community recovery fund offers up to £2,000 of funding to grassroots organisations who are working in Wigan borough’s neighbourhoods.