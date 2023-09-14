Funeral details of much-loved rugby league journalist are published
John Yates who had a 64-year career in journalism and wrote about St Helens rugby league for the last 41 of them (including 20 years on the St Helens Reporter) passed away at his Burscough home on Friday September 8.
Since then tributes have flooded in from former colleagues.
And now his granddaughter Jade Davenport has revealed plans for his final farewell.
The funeral service will take place on Monday October 2 at 11am at St John’s CE Church, School Lane, Burscough.
The hearse will leave his house on Warpers Moss Lane, coming out at School Lane to go past his beloved Burscough Cricket Club, turning down Lord Street, through the village then heading towards Burscough Football Club: a scene of many more happy memories. It then turns round in the carpark and goes to the church.