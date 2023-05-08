News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
15 minutes ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
2 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Golfers take on 12-hour putting challenge to help two good causes

Golf club captains are preparing for a long day on the fairway as they take on a charity challenge.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lady captain Vicki Handley and Mr Captain Jed Turner face 12 hours of putting balls at Dean Wood Golf Club in Up Holland.

Read More
a
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will tackle the challenge from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday, June 14 to raise money for two good causes – Freshfields animal rescue in Formby, which has been inundated with abandoned animals, and MND, following the death of a member’s wife to the disease.

Fund-raising golfers Vicki Handley - a retired mounted police officer - and Jed TurnerFund-raising golfers Vicki Handley - a retired mounted police officer - and Jed Turner
Fund-raising golfers Vicki Handley - a retired mounted police officer - and Jed Turner
Most Popular

Vicki said: “This will be a back-breaking task for us, but it will all be in aid of raising much-needed funds for our two charities.

"I understand that this challenge has never been undertaken by anyone to date, so this will be a ground-breaking as well as a back-breaking event!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support the pair, visit Vicki’s fund-raising page and make a donation at www.gofundme.com/f/12-hr-putting-challenge

Related topics:MND