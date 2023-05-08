Lady captain Vicki Handley and Mr Captain Jed Turner face 12 hours of putting balls at Dean Wood Golf Club in Up Holland.

They will tackle the challenge from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday, June 14 to raise money for two good causes – Freshfields animal rescue in Formby, which has been inundated with abandoned animals, and MND, following the death of a member’s wife to the disease.

Fund-raising golfers Vicki Handley - a retired mounted police officer - and Jed Turner

Vicki said: “This will be a back-breaking task for us, but it will all be in aid of raising much-needed funds for our two charities.

"I understand that this challenge has never been undertaken by anyone to date, so this will be a ground-breaking as well as a back-breaking event!”

