A “devastated” family has paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved dad who died in a motorway smash.

Danny Aitchison, 46, suffered fatal injuries in a crash involving two articulated large goods vehicles and two cars on the M58 in Skelmersdale on May 17.

Police confirmed at the time that someone had died at the scene, but this is the first time he has been named publicly.

In a statement paying tribute to Danny, who hailed from Liverpool, his family shared the heartbreaking impact of the death of the father of two.

Danny Aitchison died in a crash on the M58

They said: “We are all still in shock, we are devastated.

“Our family and Danny’s friends will always remember him as a generous, hard-working family man with a mischievous sense of humour.

“Danny was always laughing and joking, he would love to take the mickey out of us if we took ourselves too seriously.

Danny Aitchison with his partner Kerry and children Ella and Jack when they were younger

“We are still almost waiting for him to come round to our mum’s for breakfast on Sunday.

“Kerry and the kids were the world to Danny. His daughter Ella, 15, and son Jack, nine, are a credit to him. All our energy will be going into looking after Ella – who has been doing her GCSEs – and Jack.

“We don’t know when we will be able to come to terms with what has happened to Danny.

“Rest in peace Danny, lots of love from Mum, Andrew, Scott, Kerry, Ella, Jack and all your friends xx.”

Lancashire Police's investigation into the collision last month is continuing.

The motorway was completely closed between junction four for Skelmersdale and junction six for Orrell for several hours after the crash, as police inquiries began and repairs to the carriageway were carried out.

It was only 20 hours later that the westbound carriageway could be used by traffic again.

Police are continuing to seek witnesses to the collision who have not yet contacted them, as well as anyone with dash-cam footage from either side of the M58 between 12.40pm and 1pm on May 17.