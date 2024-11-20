Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new design for Leigh Civic Square has been published and Wigan Council is asking people who live in, work in or visit Leigh to get involved and share their thoughts.

It is one part of a multi-million pound investment in the town centre.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We were out and about earlier this year speaking to communities in Leigh about what they would like to see at Civic Square.

How Leigh Civic Square might look in the future

“There were lots of ideas from seating and lighting to make it safe and comfortable, space for play, fun and events, trees and planting, and ideas around reflecting our strong local story and heritage in Leigh.

“We’ve taken all that feedback into a draft design for the Square, and now we want to know what you think. Visit Bit.ly/LeighCivicSquare to find out more and fill in a short survey. This closes on Sunday December 15.”

As part of the Govenment-funded regeneration project, Leigh Market will also undergo major refurbishment.

Exact plans will be decided in the next stages of design work and in consultation with traders and the community.

Vital works to the roof, heating, ventilation and lighting systems are due to be included.

The works are also expected to include changes to the look and feel of the hall, making it more attractive for traders and customers, and give it a new lease of life in the heart of the town centre.

For this to happen the market will have to move from its current location for several months. Works are not starting there until early 2026, and the Council says it will work closely with traders on options for alternative sites during the works. For more details on the project visit www.wigan.gov.uk/LeighRegenerationProject