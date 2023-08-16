Helen Smart was a competitive swimmer and backstroke specialist herself and won bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and silver medals at the World and European Championships.

She retired from the sport after representing Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and became the head of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary.

The chair of governors made the sad announcement of the mum-of-two’s sudden death on its website and Facebook page. In a tweet Ms Davies, who is a Commonwealth gold medallist, said: “This is very sad news.

"Always a pleasure to interview and always a huge smile on her face. A fierce competitor.”

Helen’s father Jon Don-Duncan posted on his Facebook page: “Helen was our pride and joy, we are so proud of her.

"She lit up the room as soon as she arrived.

"Linda and I can’t comprehend how she could just simply go to sleep and not wake up.”

Helen Smart, left with dad John Don-Duncan and brother Robert Don-Duncan

Helen has been described as an “inspiration to so many in the swimming world” who was the most “amazing person”.

Her closest friends in the swimming community have also paid tribute to their friend who they affectionately called DD.

Rachael Ashcroft, who swam alongside Helen in Lancashire, English and British teams, said she was lucky enough to have called Helen her friend for 32 years.

She said: “Helen was special – the type of person you want your children to grow up to be like. From the moment I met her, aged 11 at Everton Park Sports Centre, I immediately liked her.

"I think we bonded over our slightly unusual and unique surnames and, of course, our love of swimming. I just found her easy to be around, especially when I was so nervous before I competed.