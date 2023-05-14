Historic Wigan chapel to host spring fayre
A venerable Wigan place of worship is opening its doors for a spring fayre.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Park Lane Chapel at Bryn dates back to 1697 and so organisers of the event are suggesting that an extra incentive to attend will be a tour of the historic premises which are next to the Park pub, Land Gate.
It takes place on Saturday May 20 between 10am and 1pm.
A chapel spokeswoman said: “There will be lots of lovely bargains to be had because we have various stalls selling cakes, plants, tombola, books, gifts, raffles, refreshments tea, coffee and bacon barms.
“The is free admission and free car parking and calling in will also be a chance to look around our beautiful chapel.”