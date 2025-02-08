Wigan is being used as the backdrop for yet another hit TV show.

Actors and a film crew have been seen around town in recent days and the BBC today confirmed that they are on location for scenes in the new series of Black Ops.

The comedy drama won rave reviews and was showered with awards after its first run and a second series was quickly commissioned.

Filming has been seen both at the rear of the Thomas Linacre Centre on Parson’s Walk and around the high-rise flats in Scholes.

Cast and crew filming Black Ops outside the Thomas Linacre Centre

Bafta award-winner Gbemisola Ikumelo reprises her role as Dom, and Hammed Animashaun returns as Kay, alongside Akemnji Ndifornyen as gang boss Tevin.

Series two sees a star-studded line-up of guest stars joining the cast including, Tom Stourton (Barbie, Poor Things), Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, Coronation Street), Annette Badland (Heartstopper, Ted Lasso), Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard, You), and Cathy Tyson (Help, Death in Paradise).

And it kicks off with Dom and Kay now working for MI5. They may be in the world of espionage, but their jobs are decidedly unglamorous – not everyone can be James Bond, someone has to do the admin.

All that changes when Dom meets a charismatic spy called Steve, offering the promise of more exciting, classified work. Dom and Kay soon find themselves embroiled in an escapade that tests their wits, their friendship, and their love of carnival to the limits.

Hammed Animashaun as Kay and Gbemisola Ikumelo as Dom in the award-winning comedy drama Black Ops

Gbemisola said: “Being back on set for series two is like rediscovering your favourite shoes. A little bit older and stiffer but even more fabulous! I can’t believe some of the amazing things we’ve been able to achieve with this show the second time round.

"Fans of series one will be right at home again with Dom and Kay’s crazy, funny shenanigans whilst old and new viewers alike will be totally invested in the stakes and real world danger they find themselves in.”

Akemnji said: “Series one was so nice, of course we had to go and do it twice! Hugely excited to be going bigger, better and blacker for series two. Whatever is next for Dom, Kay - and of course Tevin - one thing is for certain, two things are for sure: it’s going to be a wild and thrilling comedy ride! Seatbelts please!”

Wigan has been used for location shooting for countless television programmes and big screen films.

Filming at the rear of the Thomas Linacre Centre

Series one drew an audience of 2.3M for the first episode and averaged 1.6M across the full series (BARB 28 Day 4 Screen).

The second series of Black Ops will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.