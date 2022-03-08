Wigan Musical Theatre Group ready for comeback after two-year wait

Two years of artistic frustration is set to end - all being well - when Wigan Musical Theatre Group returns to the stage later this month.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:17 pm

Members are currently in rehearsal for a musical revue that has been on a backburner since before the Covid pandemic began in early 2020.Springtime Melodies will be performed at St Michael’s Parish Hall, on Shaw Street in Swinley for three nights running: Wednesday to Friday March 30 to April 1.

Tickets are priced £9 and £10 and can be purchased in advance by contacting 07598 508004 and will also be available on the door on the evening of each performance.WMTG spokeswoman Maria Rignall said: “The review has very much a springtime feel to it – shows include: Carousel, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Oklahoma, Gypsy, Pyjama Game to name but a few. We hope it will put a smile on people’s faces.”

Wigan Musical Theatre Group's production of The Pajama Game when it was last performed in 2018

