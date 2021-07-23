Hospice opening gardens to the public

Volunteers preparing the hospice's gardens for the open day

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) is giving residents the chance to wander around its stunning grounds under the National Open Gardens Scheme on Sunday.

The gardens, which are adjacent to Amberswood Common at the rear of the charity’s Hindley headquarters, have colourful flower beds and pots, three ponds, a Chinese bridge donated by the Whitworth Art Gallery which has recently been painted in rainbow colours and the Dedicate a Daisy memorial garden.

Hospice gardener Jim Nicholson

The retreat is a private area which has been left to grow naturally and provides a quiet space for patients and their visitors.

North West In Bloom awarded the gardens Gold in 2018 and Level 5 (Outstanding) in 2019 in the hospice category.

Gardener Jim Nicholson said: “A team of volunteers and I have been busy getting the gardens looking their best and we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to the hospice gardens once again.

“The gardens are a haven of peace and tranquillity for our patients, their visitors, our staff and volunteers.”

The beautiful gardens at Wigan and Leigh Hospice will be open to the public

The gardens at the hospice on Kildare Street will be open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

An entry fee of £4 for adults will be charged at the entrance.

Refreshments will be available to purchase and plants will be available to buy.

The National Open Gardens Scheme is an initiative which sees private gardens opening for charity every

year.

One of the main beneficiaries of the scheme is Hospice UK, the national membership organisation which supports the work of hospices across the country.

For more information see https://ngs.org.uk/

Pre-booking is available at the website but is not essential.