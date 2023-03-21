News you can trust since 1853
Hundreds of Wigan homes left without water

Hundreds of homes on the outskirts of Wigan have been left without water for the third time this year.

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT

Properties in Garswood have no water or poor pressure due to a leak in the area.

This is the second time in two weeks that the area has been affected by the issue.

It is also the third incident to occur in Garswood since January.

The issue was first reported to United Utilities just before 12.30pm on Tuesday (March 21).

There is no estimated time of when supply will be back to normal.

An update from the water company said: “We’re currently investing a problem in your area, which may mean you have no water or low water pressure.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.

"We are working as quickly as we can yo get this sorted and have your taps flowing again.

"We will provide you with an update once we know more.”

