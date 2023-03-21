Properties in Garswood have no water or poor pressure due to a leak in the area.

This is the second time in two weeks that the area has been affected by the issue.

It is also the third incident to occur in Garswood since January.

United Utilities

The issue was first reported to United Utilities just before 12.30pm on Tuesday (March 21).

There is no estimated time of when supply will be back to normal.

An update from the water company said: “We’re currently investing a problem in your area, which may mean you have no water or low water pressure.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.

"We are working as quickly as we can yo get this sorted and have your taps flowing again.

