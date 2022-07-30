Increasing concerns for the welfare of missing Wigan mum last seen in Blackpool four days ago

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan mum last seen in Blackpool four days ago

By Sian Jones
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 1:23 pm

Rochelle Gore, who has a two-year-old boy, was last seen in the seaside town on Tuesday July 28.

The 25-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins, medium build with blue eyes and long mousey blonde hair with a tattoo on her left forearm with the words “find something you love and let it kill you.”

Rochelle Gore has been missing for four days

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Adidas top, black and white high-top converse trainers and a black knee-length padded coat with a fur hood.

Rochelle was also carrying a black handbag.

Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare as Rochelle has a history of mental health problems and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone who sees Rochelle or has any information on her whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police on 101

