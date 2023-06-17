News you can trust since 1853
An inquest has opened to look into the death of a popular Wigan man at the age of 36.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Ashley Backhouse, from Hindley, was described as “a friend to everyone” by his sister Amy after he died on May 27 in Wigan.

A hearing has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court to open the inquest into his death.

Ashley Backhouse loved being outdoors
Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh heard his medical cause of death was suspension by ligature.

The inquest was adjourned and the next hearing was provisionally scheduled for September 14.

Ashley grew up in Worsley Hall and Norley and was a pupil at St Cuthbert’s Primary School and St Thomas More High School.

He did a variety of jobs after leaving school and was hoping to become a bus driver.

He enjoyed being outdoors, going for long walks with Amy’s dogs, bike rides with his friends, fishing and playing golf.

Ashley was remembered by his friends and family at a balloon release on Grasmere Road, Norley.

