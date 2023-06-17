A hearing has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court to open the inquest into his death.

Ashley Backhouse loved being outdoors

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh heard his medical cause of death was suspension by ligature.

The inquest was adjourned and the next hearing was provisionally scheduled for September 14.

Ashley grew up in Worsley Hall and Norley and was a pupil at St Cuthbert’s Primary School and St Thomas More High School.

He did a variety of jobs after leaving school and was hoping to become a bus driver.

He enjoyed being outdoors, going for long walks with Amy’s dogs, bike rides with his friends, fishing and playing golf.