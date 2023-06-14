Thousands of people expected as community day and festival coincide in Wigan town centre

Wigan Rotary Club’s 10th annual community day will be held on Saturday, July 8, with nearly 40 organisations already booking a free stall to show people what they do, and room for more groups to get involved.

It coincides with the Streets Apart Festival being organised by The Old Courts, which will see bushy-tailed mechanical puppet Farrah the Fox roll into Wigan on a scooter and join a parade from Mesnes Park at 1pm.

Wigan Rotary Club Freda Neacy, Pierre Steele and Eunice Smethurst at last year's event

Joining Farrah will be another giant puppet which gives a nod to the people of Wigan and its heritage, created by young people from Everyday, formerly known as Wigan STEAM.

Rotary club president Monica Meehan said: “It promises to be a great day out for people to see the two giant puppets parade through the town on their way to King Street. Either side of this there will be entertainment on a stage in Market Place.”

She continued: “This is also a great opportunity for local to groups to come and be part of the day and raise their profile, recruit new members and volunteers, raise funds, promote their cause, provide advice and information, sell merchandise to the thousands of local people who I am sure will be there.”

To take part in the Rotary’s community day, go to www.wiganrotary.co.uk or call 077813 471000.

