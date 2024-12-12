Devastated love ones of a Wigan borough man who died after an horrific knife attack are raising funds in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack O’Brien, was fatally injured on Siddow Common, Leigh, on Tuesday December 3 and his death sparked a murder investigation.

Now Jack’s sister Melissa Sanderson has said up a Gofundme page to try to raise some money towards his funeral.

Jack O’Brien

The page has almost raised half of its £1,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa said: “As everyone is now aware we unfortunately lost my brother tragically last week. I’ve had a few messages of people to ask to contribute towards Jack’s funeral to give him the biggest send-off he deserves!

"So we are doing this for those who are wanting to put towards Jack’s day.

“We are so thankful for everything so far; it means a lot.”

In a statement released via the police, his family said: “Where do we start? As a family we’re absolutely devastated somebody has brutally taken our only son, brother, uncle and grandson.

“No mother should ever have to bury a child. We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family we will cherish every memory, good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27.”

Jack O’Brien was rushed to hospital after a stabbing on Siddow Common shortly before 7pm last Tuesday week.

Emergency services descended on the area in large numbers and cordoned off several surrounding streets.

Sadly, Jack died a few hours later in hospital.

Following the news of his death many people have been paying tribute to him on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “People need to put the knives down and sort their problems out like we used to. Too many people are losing their lives to knife crime!

“Rest peacefully Jack O'Brien we had some mad times growing up and I'll never forget them. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

Two men, aged 55 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of murder, and two more, aged 53 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, Leigh, has been charged with murder and will remain in custody until his next court hearing in February.

To donate to the Gofundme visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jack-obrien