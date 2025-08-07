Joy as Wigan park is recognised with Green Flag Award
Alexandra Park in Newtown was one of seven parks in the borough to be recognised as being among the best in the country.
Coun Mary Callaghan visited the park to celebrate with members of the Friends of Alexandra Park.
She said: “A massive thanks goes out to the incredible team who keep Alexandra Park looking beautiful throughout the seasons.
“This award recognises not just the visual appeal, but the care, commitment and sense of community that lives in every corner of this park.”
The Green Flag Award is an international benchmark for public parks and green spaces, and reflects high standards in cleanliness, sustainability and inclusiveness.
Mesnes Park in Wigan, Pennington Hall Park in Leigh, Jubilee Park in Ashton and Central Park in Atherton also retained their places on the coveted nationwide list.
