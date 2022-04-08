Lemn Sissay launches new children's book during visit to library in Wigan

Poet and broadcaster Lemn Sissay returned to his home town for the launch of his new book.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:45 pm

He paid a visit to Standish Library to mark the publication of Don’t Ask The Dragon, a children’s story about a boy who has no family and is searching for somewhere to go on his birthday. He meets various animals along the way as the adventure unfolds.

Read More

Read More
Brave Wigan mum's special request for friends and family as funeral details are ...

The book’s release comes just weeks after Mr Sissay received his OBE for services to literature and charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lemn Sissay at Standish Library with his new book Don't Ask the Dragon

He was born at Billinge Hospital in 1967 to a mother who had just arrived in Britain from Ethiopia.

A troubled childhood followed, not least his experiences at the Woodend children’s home in Atherton where he was abused by staff.

But he has become a role model for triumph over adversity and, after publishing his first book of poems at the age of 21, he became increasingly in demand and acclaimed. He was official poet to the 2012 London Olympics.

Lemn SissayBillinge HospitalBritain