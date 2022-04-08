Lemn Sissay launches new children's book during visit to library in Wigan

He paid a visit to Standish Library to mark the publication of Don’t Ask The Dragon, a children’s story about a boy who has no family and is searching for somewhere to go on his birthday. He meets various animals along the way as the adventure unfolds.

The book’s release comes just weeks after Mr Sissay received his OBE for services to literature and charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lemn Sissay at Standish Library with his new book Don't Ask the Dragon

He was born at Billinge Hospital in 1967 to a mother who had just arrived in Britain from Ethiopia.

A troubled childhood followed, not least his experiences at the Woodend children’s home in Atherton where he was abused by staff.