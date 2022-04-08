Lemn Sissay launches new children's book during visit to library in Wigan
Poet and broadcaster Lemn Sissay returned to his home town for the launch of his new book.
He paid a visit to Standish Library to mark the publication of Don’t Ask The Dragon, a children’s story about a boy who has no family and is searching for somewhere to go on his birthday. He meets various animals along the way as the adventure unfolds.
The book’s release comes just weeks after Mr Sissay received his OBE for services to literature and charity.
He was born at Billinge Hospital in 1967 to a mother who had just arrived in Britain from Ethiopia.
A troubled childhood followed, not least his experiences at the Woodend children’s home in Atherton where he was abused by staff.
But he has become a role model for triumph over adversity and, after publishing his first book of poems at the age of 21, he became increasingly in demand and acclaimed. He was official poet to the 2012 London Olympics.