Mad cap comedy by theatre legend Ray Cooney comes to Wigan Little Theatre

Funny Money by Ray Cooney is the latest offering from the town’s Little Theatre, is directed by John Churnside and runs from August 31 to September 10.

Cooney farces are renowned for madcap action and comedy galore and WLT bosses say never has he been frenetically funnier than in this play.

Henry is a mild mannered accountant who accidentally picks up the wrong briefcase: one full of money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Cooney

Henry assumes it is illicit cash and he decides to keep it.

He plans to leave the country with his wife and, as they prepare, a detective arrives thinking Henry is dead as a man with bullet holes in his head and Henry’s briefcase were found in the Thames.

It’s an increasingly hysterical situation full of chaos, confusion and mayhem which this very experienced director and cast are preparing that will be a sure fire winner with WLT audiences.

Mr Churnside, himself a master of comedy, said: “Farce is such an under-rated element of theatre.

"It takes timing, teamwork and hard graft, and throughout rehearsals, the cast have worked seriously hard, (that’s between the crack-ups and hilarity of getting to grips with the script).

"We’re looking forward to getting onstage and bringing this great comedy to life.”

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service on 0333 666 3366