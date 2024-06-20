Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan-born film director has taken time out from involvement in the latest Mission: Impossible movie to help brave folk walk barefoot over hot coals for a good cause.

Fearless fundraisers are invited to take part in the Rainbow Hub Fire Walk supported by Fletchers Solicitors and taking place on Saturday July 6 at the Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, Nr Croston, PT26 9JB - registration starts at 7.30pm with the Fire Walk at 9.30pm.

Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions of people have done it safely all around the world.

Chris Jones leads by example across the hot coals

And the walk will be run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade.

Chris, from Billinge, is taking a break from Mission: Impossible where he is directing second unit to lead this rather different challenge.

Everyone will be trained ahead of the walk and this is a perfect way to challenge yourself, have fun with your friends and family or bond with your work team, plus raising vital funds to help children and young people with physical and neurological disabilties as the Mawdesley-based Rainbow Hub does.

The minimum age to take part is 16 years and the sign-up fee is £30 and Rainbow Hub is asking entrants to raise a minimum of £200 sponsorship.

Comments from people who have taken part in a Fire Walk include:“Wow. What a totally amazing experience that we were so privileged to be able to take part in.”“Amazing. A life changing experience.”“Despite serving in the military for 18 years this was an experience of the utmostremarkability.”See a short video here https://vimeo.com/941360616For more information or confirm you would like to take part, email [email protected] to sign up.

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub here www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw