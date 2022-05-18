New equipment for Wigan children's ward thanks to family's festive fund-raiser

The Molyneux family put on a spectacular display at their home in Shevington each year, decorating it with thousands of lights and attracting visitors from far and wide.

For Christmas 2021, there were around 35,000 lights, a giant bear, 12 Christmas trees and a nativity scene outside their home on Shevington Lane.

Theo, Alfie and Ethan Molyneux with staff on Rainbow ward

Usually the decorations are put on the roof of the house, but this time they erected scaffolding and draped the lights over it, inspired by festive displays on shops on London’s Oxford Street.

Gill and Paul Molyneux ask people who have enjoyed the display to make a donation for the Rainbow ward at Wigan Infirmary.

The fund-raiser, which has been held for eight years, is the couple’s way of thanking the hospital for the care their sons Ethan, 15, Alfie, 13, and Theo, 12 have received during stays there.

Last Christmas proved to be a record-breaker, with £4,730 raised for the ward – the largest amount collected yet.

The Molyneux family's home at Christmas 2021

It took the total amount raised over the past eight years to £25,000.

Paul said: “The staff on the ward looked after our boys and they’ve looked after the children of our family and friends, so we just want to give something back.

"This year has been our biggest donation yet and with money being tight for everyone, it is incredible the amount that people have given. We would like to thank everyone who contributed and helped us to raise such a fantastic amount.”

The family contacted staff on the ward to see what was needed and used the money to buy items including full-size foldable buggies for parents with babies, a play kitchen, microwaves, radios, mugs and crockery, high chairs, computer games, books and lots of toys.