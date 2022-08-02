More than 1,000 people attended the BeWell family fun day at Three Sisters Race Circuit in May – with all ages and abilities having a go on the mile-long course.

Another event will be held on Tuesday August 16, with a host of activities including balance bikes and cycle skills for youngsters.

People can also receive free bike maintenance

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Cycle Three Sisters is an event for everyone; it’s always such incredible fun and there is so much to do both on and off the track.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have your own bikes or helmets – you can borrow them from us.

"We also have a range of adapted cycles provided by our Wheels For All team.

“We had an absolute blast back in May and we can’t wait to do it all again.”

Cyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track during the last event in May

Cyclists can get a free bike check and basic repairs from the Dr Bike service team, from the Gearing Up workshop.

Cycle Three Sisters gets in full swing from 3pm.

However, those with balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes can go on the main circuit from 1.30pm – perfect for children who need an adult to accompany them.

While these bikes won’t be permitted on the main track beyond 3pm, dedicated areas of the venue have been set aside for the remainder of the day.

Drone view of cyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track