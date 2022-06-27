Pet pooches out in force as the popular Scrufts dog show returns to Wigan

The light-hearted Scrufts took place at Haigh Woodland Park and attractions included a DJ, street food, bar and all things “doggie” including a pet food stall and dog charity stalls.

There was a total of 10 categories with prizes for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and of course, the best in show.

There was also a hoopers demonstration: a fun, all-inclusive dog sport with Standish dog trainer Jo and her team providing demonstrations.

Proceeds from the event will go to Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.

Event organiser, Two Left Feet Tap has raised over £2,000 for the charity whose representatives are to attend the day along with the RSPCA and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

