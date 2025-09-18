A planning application has been submitted to renovate Wigan premises which have been let to turn into an adult learning centre.

Developer and landlord Caro has let two buildings in the town centre to Wigan and Leigh College for use as additional teaching space.

17-21 Dicconson Street and Mesnes House have both been let on a 10-year lease.

College vice-principal Louise Brown recently told Place Northwest earlier this year: “As more people turn to technical education and training to enhance their careers and skillsets, we’ve seen a significant rise in demand, from both 16 to 18-year-olds and adult learners.

17-21 Dicconson Street

“To meet this growth, we’re proud to announce the opening of the Wigan Adult Learning Centre, a dedicated space designed to support adult learners with flexible, high-quality training opportunities.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to lifelong learning and ensures we continue to provide accessible education that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

The application relates to former homes in Dicconson Street which are Grade II listed.

The proposal is for building repairs and upgrades, including roof and window works, new doors, updated security and lighting, internal remodelling, and minor external alterations.

The building is in a conservation area, so the council published details of the application on Wigan Today’s Public Notice Portal.

The heritage statement reads: “The application site consists of the last three properties in a terrace built in red brick, with sandstone dressings and a blue sate roof.

"Whilst of some modest local interest due to their age, former uses that reflect the evolving nature of the area and as its part of a group collection, it is considered that the existing buildings possesses limited architectural or historic interest and has been much altered both internally and externally.

“17-21 Dicconson Street are therefore considered to be of low national significance and medium local significance."

Wigan College is continuing to undergo major expansion with new buildings on its Parson’s Walk site and it was recently announced by the Prime Minister as the North West’s future centre for construction skills excellence.

