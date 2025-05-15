Popular Scrufts show set to return to Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 15th May 2025, 12:30 BST
A family fun dog show is returning to Wigan by popular demand.

Scrufts will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday, June 8.

The event celebrates the simple, extraordinary pleasure of having a four-legged friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan school staff retirement pics over the years
Dogs awarded prizes in the Best Rescue Dog categories at last years eventplaceholder image
Dogs awarded prizes in the Best Rescue Dog categories at last years event

The light-hearted event has a total of 10 categories with prizes for best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue and of course, best in show up for grabs.

Attractions will also include a DJ, street food, bar and all things “doggie” including a pet food stall and dog charity stalls.

Proceeds from the event will be split between three charities: Dogs For Good, an organisation which offers assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings, the RSPCA and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Entries cost £3 and you can enter a maximum of two classes per dog at http://www.haighscrufts.co.uk/

Related topics:WiganRSPCA
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice