Pubs in Wigan with great beer gardens: 19 of the highest-rated on Google reviews
Which are the best beer gardens in Wigan? We’ve looked at Google reviews to find the 19 highest rated.
Our borough is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks.
We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 19 of the best in Wigan and what some of their customers had to say about them.
Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.
