News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Pubs in Wigan with great beer gardens: 19 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

Which are the best beer gardens in Wigan? We’ve looked at Google reviews to find the 19 highest rated.

By Jon Peake
Published 12th May 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Our borough is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks.

We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 19 of the best in Wigan and what some of their customers had to say about them.

Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.

See also: Here are 10 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews and 21 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews

1. The highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews Photo: google

Photo Sales
The Royal Oak on Standishgate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 718 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, nice beer garden"

2. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak on Standishgate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 718 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, nice beer garden" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Swan & Railway on Wallgate has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 490 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden"

3. Swan & Railway

The Swan & Railway on Wallgate has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 490 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Millstone on Wigan Lane has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 165 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome"

4. The Millstone

The Millstone on Wigan Lane has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 165 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WiganPubsGoogleFacebook