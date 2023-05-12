Pubs in Wigan with great beer gardens: Here are 20 of the highest-rated on Google reviews
There aren’t many things better than soaking up the rays with a nice cold drink in one of Wigan’s fine pub beer gardens.
Our borough is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends.
We looked on Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 20 of the best in Wigan and what customers had to say about them.
Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.
See also: Here are 10 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews and 21 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews