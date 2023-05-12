News you can trust since 1853
Pubs in Wigan with great beer gardens: Here are 20 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

There aren’t many things better than soaking up the rays with a nice cold drink in one of Wigan’s fine pub beer gardens.

By Jon Peake
Published 12th May 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:27 BST

Our borough is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends.

We looked on Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 20 of the best in Wigan and what customers had to say about them.

Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews

1. The highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan

Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviews Photo: google

The Royal Oak on Standishgate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 718 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, nice beer garden"

2. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak on Standishgate has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 718 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, nice beer garden" Photo: Google

The Swan & Railway on Wallgate has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 490 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden"

3. Swan & Railway

The Swan & Railway on Wallgate has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 490 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden" Photo: Google

The Millstone on Wigan Lane has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 165 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome"

4. The Millstone

The Millstone on Wigan Lane has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 165 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome" Photo: Google

