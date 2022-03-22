Rallying call for organisations to sign up to a Wigan community's royal carnival
A royal carnival celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee in a Wigan township is on the look-out for participants in its grand parade.
On Friday June 3, Standish will host a big "Best of British” party at the Thompson House Equestrian Centre to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.
But the day begins at 1pm with a procession through the streets, and now that organisers have been council permission to close certain roads, they are appealing for local organisations to join in.
Businessman Martin Ainscough, who is overseeing the event, said: “This is the moment for a big shout-out when we ask all kinds of community organisations, whether it be faith groups, amateur dramatics, scouts and guides and musical groups to join the parade.
"We want to see some of them decorating floats – and if some have difficulty getting vehicles I will hope to help out – but others may want to walk in groups. We have a couple of marching bands signed up already but there is room for more and it would be great if some people got into fancy dress, whether that be 1950s outfits, circus peformers or patriotic red, white and blue. Maybe people with vintage vehicles could bring them along too.
"We haven’t had a carnival in Standish for a long time and so we want this one to be memorably spectacular."
Those participating would assemble on the Bradley Hall industrial estate at noon on the big day.
Anyone wanting to get involved should either email [email protected] or ring My Life reception on 01257 472900.