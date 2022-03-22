Rallying call for organisations to sign up to a Wigan community's royal carnival

On Friday June 3, Standish will host a big "Best of British” party at the Thompson House Equestrian Centre to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

But the day begins at 1pm with a procession through the streets, and now that organisers have been council permission to close certain roads, they are appealing for local organisations to join in.

Businessman Martin Ainscough, who is overseeing the event, said: “This is the moment for a big shout-out when we ask all kinds of community organisations, whether it be faith groups, amateur dramatics, scouts and guides and musical groups to join the parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown has begun to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations

"We want to see some of them decorating floats – and if some have difficulty getting vehicles I will hope to help out – but others may want to walk in groups. We have a couple of marching bands signed up already but there is room for more and it would be great if some people got into fancy dress, whether that be 1950s outfits, circus peformers or patriotic red, white and blue. Maybe people with vintage vehicles could bring them along too.

"We haven’t had a carnival in Standish for a long time and so we want this one to be memorably spectacular."

Those participating would assemble on the Bradley Hall industrial estate at noon on the big day.

Anyone wanting to get involved should either email [email protected] or ring My Life reception on 01257 472900.

The carnival is not the half of it for Standish though.

A beer and food festival will run for the whole extended weekend, starting on the Thursday evening and all based at Thompson House Farm. That evening will see the ceremonial lighting of a jubilee beacon too. Entry is free.

On Friday June 3 from noon to 5pm the festival continues with beer and ales, gin and prosecco bar, cider and lager bar plus a hog roast. £5 entry.

On that evening there will be live bands with a Best of British theme and guests can dance the night away in the indoor arena. £10 entry.

Saturday June 4 coincides with the Epsom Derby. From noon to 5pm guests will be encouraged to dress up for a day at the races, join the Queen at Epsom on the big screen while enjoying a favourite tipple and perhaps enjoy a punt. £10 entry.

From 6pm to 11.30pm there will be live bands with a popular Soul and Motown theme. Entry £15.

Sunday sees the Big Jubilee Lunch and beer festival finale from noon until 5pm. There will be live music with a last night of the proms-style theme, putting the Great in Great Briton with a picnic food hamper delivered to guests’ tables. Entry £10.

There will be a £20 super saver for all day Friday and all-day Saturday so visitors can come and go.