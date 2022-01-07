A range of fitness activities are available

Multiple sessions are set to be offered, with a range of different themes, as part of a number of new free weight management programmes.

Coun James Moodie, lead member for public health believes it is important to offer these types of services.

He said: “At Wigan Council, we are committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to find the right activity and support for them to be active and live healthier and happier lives.

Events take place on Scotman's Flash

“Leading a healthy life and getting active is important for all of us when it comes to staying well both physically and mentally.

“The long-term health benefits to living healthy lives include better mental health, reduced risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes and it can even help to prevent falls in later life which lead to further problems.

“Short-term physical activity can improve our mental health, lowering stress, anxiety and fatigue so we feel the rewards from it almost immediately.”

Walking football sessions

One of these is dance related, and is hosted by BeWell Wigan.

This will offer nutritional advice to help people lose weight safely.

As well as this, they are continuing their collaboration with Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions to provide touch rugby for local people, with mixed sessions also set to start.

BeWell will also support people who are looking to start running, walking or cycling.

Meanwhile, although leisure centres do normally see a rise in enquiries and memberships at the start of each year, restrictions make any increases difficult to predict.

A spokesperson said: “Following lockdowns we found that most people were keen to return to our leisure centres and wellbeing services and the safety measures we had put in place helped them to feel at ease while getting active.

“With more people looking for outdoor options we found an increased interest in our water sports offer at Scotman's flash which was one of the first things we were able to reopen.

“There was also high interest in our walking, running and cycling programmes and our outdoor fitness classes which we were able to offer at leisure centres, Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.

“While through lockdown we were able to offer free online classes and exercise across our leisure and wellbeing programmes many people’s health did suffer, particularly those living with health conditions.

“Nationally we saw a higher risk of falls in older adults and many living with long-term health conditions see their condition worsen.

“Since reopening we have seen high numbers looking to join our wellbeing offer including strength and balance (falls prevention), long-term conditions, (cardiac/pulmonary rehab, pain management), and a high demand for our weight management services.

“Our inclusive services such as Wheels for All, Disability Swim, supported gym, and family sessions were missed by service users during lockdown and have too received high interest since reopening.

“These supported services offer many the chance to be active in accessible and supported settings, and for young people in particular they offer a chance to be active with family and friends.”