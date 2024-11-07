Tributes have been paid to a former Wigan journalist who went on to be a broadcaster and best-selling author hailed by the likes of Stephen King.

Phil Rickman passed away on October 29 at the age of 74 after battling a long illness.

He was born in Standish and worked at the Wigan Post and Chronicle throughout the 1970s after leaving Up Holland Grammar School.

It was at the paper that he met wife-to-be Carol who was also a reporter.

Phil Rickman

The couple moved to Wales where Mr Rickman spent most of his adult life in Powys and later Herefordshire.

He became a reporter for Wales Today in the 1980s, before going on to present his literature programme Phil the Shelf on BBC Radio Wales for more than 20 years.

In 1991, he decided to become a writer, releasing his debut novel Candlelight.

Phil at the Post and Chronicle offices at Brock Mil

The supernatural author wrote more than a dozen volumes of his Merrily Watkins mysteries, which has sold more than 350,000 copies.

The stories are about a down-to-earth female priest and exorcist, some of which were adapted into a three-part ITV drama series called Midwinter of the Spirit, starring Anna Maxwell Martin in 2015.

Stephen King described Mr Rickman's work as "remarkable...something new and creepy" while Jilly Cooper said his writing was "wonderfully spooky" and "utterly compelling".

BBC Radio Wales editor Carolyn Hitt said: "Phil made a huge contribution to the station and Welsh literary life through his book programme Phil the Shelf, which he presented for many years.

"As an accomplished author himself, he brought a deep knowledge of the craft of writing to the programme. The interviews he conducted with some of the biggest names in fiction were always insightful and revealing.

"He was also particularly supportive of new writers, providing guidance and advice. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends at this sad time."

Mr Rickman was also a keen musician and regularly played gigs in Hay-on-Wye, Powys.

His editor, Sarah Hodgson, said: "His loss will be felt deeply by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him, and by his many readers around the world."

She said it was "some consolation" he had delivered his final novel The Echo of Crows, a new case for Merrily Watkins, which would be published next year.

His agents Ed Wilson and Andrea Hewson said: "Crime writing has lost a true one-off in Phil Rickman: a writer whose kindness and generosity, both with fans and other writers, was as well-known as his brilliant books."