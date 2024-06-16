Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven years ago this week Wigan was abuzz with the word that one of the country’s biggest TV dramas was in town.

Security was tight at the Eckersley’s Mills complex near Wigan Pier, but Wigan Today was given a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at what was going on there.

And it was a television crew filming scenes for the fourth series of Peaky Blinders.

A make-up touch-up for Cillian Murphy, aka Tommy Shelby

The timing of this anniversary piece couldn’t be better because it was only announced this week that a new movie featuring the original cast is to be made for Netflix.

Back in Wigan in 2017 they were working on a pursuit scene involving two 1920s vehicles driving around the mill.

Actor Cillian Murphy, who starred as Tommy Shelby in the series, was seen working on the set.

The action was watched by Eric Lloyd, director of KMS Motorsport, which was based near the mills on Swan Meadow Industrial Estate and is now in Ince.

Eckersley's Mills being used as a backdrop to Peaky Blinders. Soon the Mill Three building in the background will no longer be available for such period dramas because it has planning permission to be turned into scores of apartments

He told Wigan Today: “It was good. I have watched the video and it’s transformed what we see every day and taken it back in time.”

Mr Lloyd was particularly interested in the vintage vehicles used for the scenes.

He said: “It was interesting to see all the cars. Obviously that’s our forte.

“Some of the old cars had wooden floors and I was quite taken aback by it.”

Security was tight outside Eckersley's Mills for the Peaky Blinders filming

Mr Lloyd, who took these photographs, said he had watched previous series of Peaky Blinders and he was looking forward to seeing the scenes from Eckersley’s Mills in the forthcoming one.

Tiger Aspect Productions had informed residents and businesses near Swan Meadow Industrial Estate about their plans for filming.

Peaky Blinders was a gangster drama series set in Birmingham after the First World War but filming took place in many parts of the country.

It focused on the Peaky Blinders gang and stars Murphy as its leader. It ran for six series until 2022 after which producers announced that that would be it. But, as Murphy said this week "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.”

Actors and a vintage vehicle being filmed at Eckersley's Mills for Peaky Blinders

Wigan Pier’s giant mills have proved a popular haunt as locations for both film and television programmes.

For several years Trencherfield Mill was the backdrop to the BBC drama Clocking Off starring Robert Glenister, Sarah Lancashire and Christopher Eccleston.

And both it and the neighbouring Eckersley Mills were used extensively in the late 1980s for filming of the Tony Palmer film Testimony: a biopic on the life of the Soviet composer Dmitri Shostakovich played by Sir Ben Kingsley.

The giant steam engine and the working looms at Trencherfield Mill appeared in dramatic musical interludes while Eckersley Mills’ interiors doubled as a music conservatoire classroom and Stalin’s office.

But Eckersley’s Mills’ days could be numbered as a location for period drama because of the massive Cotton Works project there.

Passers-by will see how Mill One is being beautifully restored by the Wigan-based Heaton Group and by early next year it will be home to a food hall, bars, a pub, scores of businesses and a rooftop restaurant.