Richard Ashcroft has candidly shared his mixed feelings about filming the music video for the band's 1997 hit Bittersweet Symphony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Verve frontman told the Chris Moyles show on Radio X that shooting the iconic video was an “embarrassing” experience, as no one knew who he was.

He said: The area has changed radically, I suppose, over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Verve frontman also reveals that he has a new album on the way, set for release in September

"But then it was like to do something like that, and what you get with video director – it’s not necessarily, not normally, the director – it's a guy in a big hat with a halo, a loudspeaker, bossing everyone around.

"And it's so embarrassing to be that guy, you know? I'm the guy that they're stopping traffic for!

"And at the time, other than a couple of people with semi-flared corduroys, no one knew who I was. And, you know, that's even more embarrassing! ‘We'll stop for Tom Cruise, but who's this dude?’”

The video, directed by Walter Stern, features Ashcroft walking down Hoxton Street in East London, stoically bumping into passersby without altering his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the day, Ashcroft also recalled being heckled by two locals.

He added: There was a scene where I got retribution and that, but that never happened.

"Because I thought it just looked awful. I got beaten up outside the pub. I edited that.

"I said, ‘Look, that's not working.’ And if you think about it, it's like, at the time, you just think, ‘Yeah, it's a video.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s become so iconic. But the thought of that happening in the middle of it just seems insane.

"But, you know, there were people, there's a couple of ladies working in the laundrette. As I passed the laundrette, all I could hear was, ‘Who’s he? He's too ugly to be a pop star!’”

Ashcroft recently released his new single Lover which was his first new material since 2018.

When asked about a new album, Ashcroft teased one will be coming in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Original stuff, some exciting things on there. Very eclectic.

"It's going to go from stripped right down to barely anything, and I've got another banging sample tune to go with ‘Lover’ as well that's just phenomenal. So, I'm just excited for people to hear.”