Royalty and rugby players pass on their best wishes as Wigan great-grandad turns 100

A trio of celebrations was held as a Second World War veteran reached his 100th birthday.

Jack Fletcher enjoyed a small family gathering for his birthday at the Shawcross care home in Ashton, where he lives.

He was joined by staff as he tucked into a buffet and read a card sent by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to mark the milestone.

Jack Fletcher celebrates his 100th birthday at Shawcross care home

Three days later Mr Fletcher was visited by players from Wigan Warriors, who took along the rugby league Challenge Cup trophy, before he enjoyed a larger party with his family and friends at Stubshaw Cross Club.

His grandson, Ashton-in-Makerfield south councillor Danny Fletcher, said: “He has always had a young head, so I think when we tell him he’s 100, he can’t comprehend it.

"At the moment he is in a wheelchair after a fall in the care home a couple of weeks ago, but otherwise he is like a man in his 60s.

"He would be working still if he could. He is very active and even being 100 isn’t going to slow him down. He’s very witty and his cognition is perfect.”

Jack Fletcher celebrates his 100th birthday with staff at Shawcross care home

Mr Fletcher was born on Whitledge Green in Bryn, in December 1923 and joined the Royal Air Force when he was 17, before moving to the army the following year.

He became a warrant officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and saw action in several countries around the world.

He left REME in 1947 and settled in Bryn, where he married Margaret and the couple had three children: Marilyn Whitter, Ann Howard and John Fletcher.

He set up a business delivering mineral water and juices and in his spare time loved watching Wigan Warriors matches.

Jack Fletcher received a card from the King and Queen to mark his 100th birthday

Mr Fletcher continued driving until he was 95 years old and can still read without wearing glasses.