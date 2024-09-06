Rugby league legend Phil Clarke is urging Wiganers to tackle dementia by signing up for this year’s Be Well Memory Walk.

The former Wigan Warriors star and ex-Sky TV pundit will be the special guest at the annual Alzheimer’s Society fundraiser at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday September 22.

Phil, who won five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges with Warriors, has been a long-standing champion of the Memory Walk having struck up a friendship with organiser Tracy Lamb.

Tracy lost her dad George to dementia in 2021 and, like her, Phil has his own personal motivation for taking part.

Phil Clarke with Coun Chris Ready and Tracy Lamb at the 2023 Memory Walk

He said: “I first got involved because Tracy asked me – and, once you’ve met her, you can’t say no!

"She’s got so much enthusiasm for life and for this Memory Walk, because of what it means to her.

“I’ve had family friends who have died sadly through dementia and suffered seriously towards the end, so I wanted to get involved and show my support.

Phil Clarke with walkers at the 2023 Memory Walk

“The Alzheimer’s Society is a very important charity so any money we can raise for them helps.

"With an ever-ageing population, the problem is only going to get worse unless we address it.

“I’ve met so many nice people at the Memory Walk and I like the fact that it’s a really friendly atmosphere; all the people are really kind and positive and that appeals to me.

“I think for a lot of people the Memory Walk is an opportunity to come together, almost as an anniversary walk for the ones they’ve loved, and share some happy memories of the ones who are no longer with us.”

This month’s event is the second Be Well Memory Walk of 2024, following on from a first-ever Alzheimer's Society fundraiser at Pennington Flash back in June.

Organisers hope to top the £4,000 figure raised last year – with locals urged to donate and raise money by getting friends and family to sponsor them.

There are two different walks to choose from; a short accessible stroll around the park and walled gardens, or an hour-long 3km/2 mile walk taking in the surrounding area.

There is also live music from the Happy Pluckers ukulele band, forget-me-not face-painting and a special orienteering challenge for children.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The Memory Walk isn’t just about raising funds for an incredible cause, it’s also about coming together as a community and sharing special stories and memories of loved ones we’ve lost to this cruel disease.

“The event at Haigh Woodland Park is always such a positive, feel-good family occasion.

"I’d like to thank Phil Clarke for once again showing his support and I hope as many people as possible are able to come along and join us as we walk for a world without dementia.”

The Memory Walk is free to join and you can register to take part online or on the day.

Everybody who registers in advance will be guaranteed a certificate, while those who register and make a donation of £10 or more will also receive a branded tote bag as a special thank you.

Sponsorship forms are also available to download from the official Be Well Memory Walk web page.

To sign up or for more information, visit bewellwigan.org/memorywalk