Parishioners of two Wigan Catholic churches on the same street are celebrating the sparing of both buildings from closure.

There have been months of consultations, pleas for mercy and much anxiety among those who attend St Mary’s and St John’s Churches on Standishgate after it was announced that it was likely that one of them would have to close.

But facing a Solomon-like decision over which one should go, the Archbishop of Liverpool has now announced that it will be neither.

Both St Mary's (left) and St John's Churches on Standishgate are to remain open

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Liverpool issued a statement today (October 21) that it wais delighted to confirm that following consultations, both St Mary’s and St John’s will remain open.

Since the retirement and death of Fr John Johnson in early 2024, talks had been ongoing relating to the future of both St Mary’s and St John’s churches.

The decision was taken to merge the parishes of St William and St Mary, meaning St Mary’s parish church has now been incorporated with the churches of St Patrick and St John.

The archdiocese held three public consultations to discuss the future of St Mary’s and St John’s, particularly in view of the two buildings being so close together.

However, following these talks, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon has decided that there is no need for either of them to shut, and the parish will continue to have three churches.

Archbishop Malcolm said in a statement: “I am very pleased to announce that after having consulted many people and priests and after consultation and discernment with my Trustees and Advisory Body, I can announce that the churches of St Mary, St John and St Patrick will remain open.

“This will enable to us to focus on the mission of the Catholic Church in central Wigan in a new and exciting way, building on the strengths of all that has gone before.

“I want to say that I have listened to the concerns raised by all three parish communities and by the wider community of the archdiocese. I know that my decision will be received with joy in the parish.

“I can also announce that Fr Paul Grady will take up the post of parish priest from January 2025, with Fr Ian O’Shea taking up another appointment elsewhere. Fr Hugh Donleavy will continue as assistant priest.

“This has been a difficult time for all of us and the uncertainty that followed the death of Fr Johnson has been a hardship that priests and people have had to bear.

“The new parish priest I have appointed will enable the parishioners of St William’s parish to develop new working relationships with one another.

“Each church community has its own strengths and charisms, and under Fr Paul’s direction, I want you to work together to build up the Catholic community in central Wigan and discern a way forward for the mission of the Catholic Church in Wigan.

“I promise to keep you all in my prayers and I ask you to pray for me and all in our archdiocese.”