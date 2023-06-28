Second celebrity appears in video supporting fund-raising efforts of Wigan borough school
Boyzone singer Ronan Keating starred in a video promoting an Easter bingo event at St Philip’s CE Primary School in Atherton earlier this year, when he also offered concert tickets and merchandise as raffle prizes.
Now the Bolton Old Road school has shared a video on its Facebook page starring Claire Richards from pop group Steps.
She speaks about a family fun event named St Philip’s Fest which is being organised by the school’s PTA.
Claire said: “I just wanted to do a little video message for you all to say this is your official shout-out to make sure you are all going to be at St Philip’s Fest on July 6 to take part in all the fun and all the amazing things that everybody over there has got organised for you.
"I wish I could be there, but unfortunately I won’t be able to be make it, but I think you are all going to have an amazing time. I want to see you all raising as much money as you possibly can for the school and have the best day you all deserve.”
Claire was a member of Steps with Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian "H" Watkins.
The group formed in 1997 and released a string of hit songs including 5,6,7,8, One For Sorrow and Tragedy.
Claire continues to sing and has also been a contestant in TV’s Popstar to Operastar, Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.