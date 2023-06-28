Second celebrity appears in video supporting fund-raising efforts of Wigan borough school

Now the Bolton Old Road school has shared a video on its Facebook page starring Claire Richards from pop group Steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She speaks about a family fun event named St Philip’s Fest which is being organised by the school’s PTA.

Claire said: “I just wanted to do a little video message for you all to say this is your official shout-out to make sure you are all going to be at St Philip’s Fest on July 6 to take part in all the fun and all the amazing things that everybody over there has got organised for you.

"I wish I could be there, but unfortunately I won’t be able to be make it, but I think you are all going to have an amazing time. I want to see you all raising as much money as you possibly can for the school and have the best day you all deserve.”

Claire was a member of Steps with Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian "H" Watkins.

Claire Richards from Steps in the video for St Philip's Primary School in Atherton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group formed in 1997 and released a string of hit songs including 5,6,7,8, One For Sorrow and Tragedy.