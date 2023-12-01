Second date added for Richard Ashcroft's Wigan return due to phenomenal demand
Wigan Today exclusively revealed earlier this week that The Verve star would be headlining his first gig in his home town in 25 years.
Tickets for the show at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, July 20 went on sale on Friday morning and sold out in minutes.
Now, due to phenomenal demand, it has been confirmed that an extra date on Sunday, July 21 has been added.
On his hometown return, he said: “After 25 years, back playing in my home town. Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan."
Tickets for the new date are on sale now at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
This will be the first time the Orrell-born 52-year-old will have performed in Wigan since he and his former band The Verve famously played to tens of thousands of fans at Haigh Woodland Park in May 1998.