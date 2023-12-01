Wiganers have been sharing their memories of The Verve’s iconic Haigh Hall gig.

After Wigan Today exclusively revealed that Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will headline his first headline gig in his hometown in 25 years, readers have been coming forward with recollections of that night in 1998.

The band was at the height of its success and the concert was a sold-out event that drew tens of thousands of fans from not just Wigan, but all over the UK.

An aerial shot showing thousands of The Verve fans enjoying the spectacular concert at Haigh Hall

The atmosphere was electric as the band played its classic hits, including Bittersweet Symphony and The Drugs Don't Work, to adoring fans on a cool and cloudy May evening.

The performance was so memorable that it is now considered a landmark moment in British music history.

Several Wigan residents have been recalling that day.

Michelle Charnock said: One of my fave concerts of all time I was 17 and gave me a whole new love for live music.”

Jenny Greenhalgh said: “Watching the sunset and listening to the best band with goosebumps.

“What an amazing day with best friends, started with breakfast at the Royal Oak, then watched the Verve and out for two days lots of amazing memories of that day and lots of blurred bits.”

Moira Topping said: “Great night. Went up to Haigh Hall to sit on the grass and listen with my then partner, my son and his friends.

“Security shouted us over and let us all in, we all stood on top of Portaloos with a great view of the band and the dusk view over Wigan.”

Andrew Cotton said: “I sat with my Dad who lived in Haigh Hall park and neighbours around a camp fire listening to all the classics! Really magical!”

Joanne Cottom said: “Best concert I've ever been to! Nine years old on my Dads shoulders We were let in for free, along with my seven-year-old brother, 12-year-old sister, our Mum and Dad. An amazing memory, that I will treasure forever.”