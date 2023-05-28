News you can trust since 1853
Second royal appointment for Wigan trainees as they attend Buckingham Palace garden party

Trainees at a centre for people with additional needs received the royal seal of approval when they visited Buckingham Palace.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

A 12-strong group from The Hamlet, in Bryn, was invited to a garden party to celebrate achieving the Duke of Edinburgh’s gold award.

The centre has been committed to supporting people to do the award since it opened at Three Sisters Recreational Area in 2018.

Trainees from The Hamlet were invited to a garden party at Buckingham PalaceTrainees from The Hamlet were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace
But they did not expect the Duke of Edinburgh himself to approach them after recalling a visit to The Hamlet four years ago.

Gemma Crompton, head of provision at The Hamlet, said: “It was such a special day and memories were made to treasure forever.

“The icing on the cake was that the Duke of Edinburgh HRH Prince Edward personally congratulated our trainees and remembered The Hamlet from back in 2019 when he came and officially opened The Hamlet.”

Coun Chris Ready, a keen supporter of The Hamlet, said: “I have experienced the journey the trainees have been on with their DofE gold award. Few people achieve this award and it’s a credit to the students and staff at The Hamlet.”

Trainees from The Hamlet meet the Duke of Edinburgh Prince EdwardTrainees from The Hamlet meet the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward
The Hamlet was nominated for the honour of a royal visit in 2019 by the north’s regional manager for the Duke of Edinburgh, as it was seen as a “beacon centre” for its work with people who have additional needs.

It is situated in a formerly-derelict rangers’ base which has been transformed to allow young adults to learn a host of new skills.

The trainees also work in the community, including at a staff shop in the canteen at Poundland’s warehouse in Wigan.

