Self-taught Wigan single mum starts her own affordable photography business

Chloe Ferguson is now a family photographer based in Wigan and started up her business, Moments to Treasure, during the pandemic and finally opened the doors to welcome in clients once restrictions were lifted.

The 28-year-old had previously worked as a nursery nurse and a teaching assistant with mainstream and SEN children, but now runs a studio specialising in newborn, sitter and cake smash sessions.

She had started out working from home but over the last year, Chloe’s business has taken off, her client base growing while her Facebook page now has over 1,500 likes and followers, plus a five star rating. She now rents a space at TF1 Gym, in Newtown, and is enjoying success.

Chloe Ferguson

She said: “The process has been unbelievably difficult financially with three children under eight to provide for, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and been passionate about.

“I started by doing a lot of research myself. I watched video after video until I learned how to use my camera in manual mode, and when I say hours, I mean hours. Then I learned how to use photoshop and light room to edit the images.

"I set up my Facebook page in lockdown, posting photos of my own children on walks through woods during our hour of daily exercise to practise and show friends and family what I wanted to start doing.

"I ordered business cards, posters and as much equipment as I could possibly afford to get me started from home, as well as sorting out insurance, a DBS check, and registering with HMRC.

Chloe's photography studio business sign for Moments to Treasure.

“A couple of months ago I saw a commercial room for rent within TF1 Gym in Newtown. I spoke with Andy, the owner, we talked about how each business within the gym could help each other and how they all actually link brilliantly. Having a newborn is lonely and the gym can be a fantastic way to help new parents with their mental health and wellbeing.

"My prices are probably the lowest around for those that don’t want to or physically can’t afford to spend triple figures getting their newborn photos taken. I deal with digital images only so that my clients can get their photos printed wherever they like."There is also a lovely lady called Chloe within the gym who offers aesthetics and facial treatments. Flawlessly_enhanced_ is her business name and I think this is amazing for new mums to come in and have a pamper! “I would love to think I have a fantastic bond with all my clients. Nearly all of them return and it’s been unbelievable watching babies coming for their newborn shoots grow to one-year-olds at their cake smash sessions.

“Everyone who has been down to the new studio loves it. I feel like it’s definitely been a step in the right direction. I’m hoping one day to open a studio on the high street and I feel that if my business keeps progressing I will be able to achieve that goal in the next few years, and I intend to be the best role model to my children that I can.”

You can have a look at Moments to Treasure online at: www.facebook.com/Momentstotreasurecf/

TF1 Gym where Chloe's photography studio is based.

The set inside the photography studio.